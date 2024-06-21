Maryam Nawaz lauds Safe City Team for excellent monitoring through cameras

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, praised the team for its excellent monitoring through cameras, which helped keep the city clean during Eidul Azha days.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister mentioned that the artificial intelligence cameras provided excellent supervision and guidance for cleanliness. The staff of Waste Management Company was engaged in disposal of remains and waste in response to alerts from .

The identified 356 locations where LWMC teams needed to manage waste. A spokesperson for the Safe Cities stated the Waste Management Company took timely action based on Safe City’s alerts. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) personnel were also on duty at the Center. The is providing all possible support to law enforcement and civic agencies.