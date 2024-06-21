Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam Nawaz lauds Safe City Team for excellent monitoring through cameras

Our Staff Reporter
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, praised the safe city team for its excellent  monitoring through cameras, which helped keep the city clean during Eidul Azha days.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister mentioned that the Safe City artificial intelligence  cameras provided excellent supervision and guidance for cleanliness.  The staff of Waste Management Company was engaged in disposal of remains  and waste in response to alerts from Safe City.

The Safe City identified 356 locations where LWMC teams needed to manage  waste.  A spokesperson for the Safe Cities stated the Waste Management Company  took timely action based on Safe City’s alerts. The Lahore Waste Management  Company (LWMC) personnel were also on duty at the Safe City Center.  The Safe City is providing all possible support to law enforcement and civic  agencies.

Rain breaks long spell of extreme heat

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024