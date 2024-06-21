Ministry asked for dist-wise details of tree plantation

ISLAMABAD - While expressing skepticism to the Climate Change Division’s claim of planting over two billion trees across the country, Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri has said that it’s difficult to believe the claim given the country’s severe climate crisis and recommended the ministry to provide district-wise details of trees plantation.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, chaired by Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri, was informed by the Climate Change Division that 2.12 billion trees have been planted across Pakistan.

Under the ‘Green Pakistan Program’, approximately 2.12 billion trees have been planted across the country, with the ministry aiming to reach a target of 3.29 billion in the coming years, claimed the official of the Climate Change Division.

However, Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri expressed skepticism regarding the claim, stating that it’s difficult to believe 2 billion trees have been planted given the country’s severe climate crisis. She recommended that the ministry provide district-wise details of trees planted nationwide.

The Senate Committee discussed various schemes proposed by senators for their respective constituencies. Subsequently, the Standing Committee recommended forwarding all the recommendations submitted by Senate members to the Planning Division and Ministry of Finance under the PSDP programme.

Additionally, several schemes proposed by other senators were discussed by the Committee and recommended to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the ‘Nutrition Programme’ outlined in the PSDP 2024-25. Officials explained that the project aims to launch a ‘Behavioural Change Campaign’ in 36 districts identified through a survey with high rates of stunting and other nutrition-related diseases. The project also intends to revise the curriculum in collaboration with provinces for this purpose. Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri appreciated the initiative, calling it timely, and suggested that the ministry provide quarterly reports on the project’s progress.

Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri raised concerns about the inclusion of ‘Holding National Games’ in the PSDP 2024-25. She remarked that this is the only non-developmental project listed in the PSDP. Planning Division officials clarified that the project was included in last year’s PSDP but was not implemented due to insufficient funds.”

In addition to that, the Senate Committee finalized recommendations for onward submission to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

The meeting was attended by senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Poonjo Bheel,Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan,Additional Secretray Planning Division Kamran Rehman Khan and other senior officials of relevant departments.