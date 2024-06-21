Mohsin Naqvi successfully tackling major challenges: Mian Mateen

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and trader leader Mian Mateen said Thursday that federal interior minister has successfully been implementing government policies to solve national issues. In a statement issued here, he said that as chief minister solved very important issues by ensuring timely completion of several projects in the Punjab province within a short span of time. Although has not vast experience of politics yet he understands issues being faced by the country. He further said that the interior minister had fully activated the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) besides introducing an effective policy for the issuance of passports. The interior minister also took into confidence the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan in connection with the matters related to security of Chinese workers. Mian Mateen further said that the interior minister held successful negotiations with KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur which is the need of the hour and a good omen for the government and the country.