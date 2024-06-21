No proof Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi marriage was fraudulent, lawyer Raja tells court

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Friday took up the petitions filed against the sentence awarded to PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

Presiding over the hearing, Judge Afzal Majoka remarked that a decision must be announced before June 27.

During the proceedings, senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, representing PTI founder , argued that there was no evidence supporting the claim of a fraudulent marriage between and Bushra Bibi.

Advocate Usman Gill and Amna Ali represented Bushra Bibi.

Earlier during the hearing, Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Zahid Asif Chaudhry requested an adjournment, stating he would submit the power of attorney on the next hearing.

At this, the judge told Maneka’s counsel that the hearing could not be put off, adding that arguments should be finalised by June 25 on the appeals.

Advancing his arguments, Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Akram Raja said that the precedents predating the establishment of the Federal Shariat Court were not applicable, asserting the FSC’s final authority.

Raja further argued that Islamic principles safeguarded a woman’s personal life, underscoring that a woman’s statement should be conclusive.