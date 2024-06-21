Opposition Leader calls budget economic terrorism draft

ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader Omar Ayub in Thursday’s National Assembly sitting termed the federal budget as ‘economic terrorism draft’ that would lead to increase further inflation in the country.

Initiating debate on the finance bill 2024-25, Omar described the budget as “a scam and a sham,” comparing it to a robbery from the Pakistani people and labelling it as economic terrorism against the public and the country’s future.

He claimed that Imran Khan revived the economy in difficult times and that his foresight kept the economy stable during the COVID-19 pandemic. He alleged that ‘economic hitmen’ conspired against Pakistan and that the London Plan derailed the economy, resulting in this “sham budget.”

Ayub noted that investment has hit a 50-year low and asserted that investors flee where there is no rule of law. He also pointed out that the government is entering another program with the IMF.

He referred to the finance minister as a respectable man, saying he knows him personally, but noted that his wings have been clipped. He emphasized that the person who can save the country is the PTI founder (Imran Khan), and if he calls for sacrifices, the people will respond.

He criticized Ahsan Iqbal and labelled him as “fake Aristotle” for suggesting jail for the PTI founder for five years, questioning if Pakistan has become a banana republic. He blamed ministers like Ahsan Iqbal for the lack of investment in the country.

Ayub said investors would not trust the economy to invest in a country where there was no rule of law, adding that the IMF had clearly instructed the government to talk to other stakeholders.

The Opposition leader said that the real hero of Form 45 is present in the assembly, and addressing all aspects of the budget, he remarked that this budget started with the slogan “respect the vote” and ended with “respect the boot.”

Ayub accused the government of manipulating statistics, claiming that Pakistan’s economic growth rate was at six percent and industrial development was underway before a conspiracy was hatched against the country. He alleged that General Bajwa, Khawaja Asif, and others were responsible for toppling the PTI founder’s government and wrecking the national economy.

He stated that last year, the government’s budget reflected negative growth, with unemployment and inflation soaring. He noted that the country’s per capita income has decreased.

In the budget session, he also addressed the treatment of former First Lady, who, he claimed, is not being provided proper facilities in jail.

In response to opposition leader speech, Minister for Defense Khwaja Asif criticized the opposition leader for changing loyalties.

“Why they avoided to tender apology over May 9 incidents. They are responsible for it,” he said facing uproar from the opposition benches. He said Imran Khan remained ‘yes man’ of establishment in his era.

He said 75 percent of lawmakers in opposition particularly associated with PTI are turncoats. He said the reason of load-shedding in most of the areas of KP is due to theft of electricity.

Other lawmakers from opposition sides also came down hard on the government over its policies and rejected the budgetary proposals.