Pakistan Cricket Deserves Better

The T20 World Cup defeat against India wasn’t just a loss; it was a shattering blow to the very core of Pakistani cricket. Millions were left heartbroken, not just by the result, but by the performance itself. It was a display riddled with discord, unprofessionalism, and mismanagement – symptoms of a much deeper malaise within the PCB and the team.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s post-match pronouncements of “major surgery” ring hollow. Why wait for a crisis to act? Mere promises are a slap in the face to a nation yearning for decisive action. We need the PCB to acknowledge the rot at its core and address it with substantial measures, not superficial fixes.

The current lack of team harmony is a glaring weakness. Effective leadership and a unified front are the cornerstones of international success. The PCB’s baffling decision to include figures like Wahab Riaz on tours reeks of misplaced focus. This is not about personalities; it’s about building a winning team, and every member must have a clear and vital role to play.

The India match exposed a gaping hole in our strategic planning. Chasing a modest target shouldn’t be a hurdle for a team of Pakistan’s caliber. This failure screams of poor planning and, worse, a lack of execution. We need accountability – and it starts at the top.

Mohsin Naqvi’s admission of knowing about internal issues yet failing to address them proactively is a damning indictment. True leadership demands foresight and decisive action, not post-mortem pronouncements. The PCB needs a concrete reform roadmap with clear timelines. The selection committee, including Wahab Riaz, needs a complete overhaul. Gone are the days of cronyism. Selection must be a cold, hard assessment of talent and performance – nothing else.

The coaching staff must be held accountable for the team’s strategic blunders. Their job is to prepare the team for pressure situations, and the recent showing suggests they have fallen woefully short.

To reignite the passion of millions, a complete overhaul is necessary. The selection process must be revamped to unearth and nurture the best young talent Pakistan has to offer. Advanced analytics and rigorous performance standards are crucial. Every role within the PCB and team management needs to be filled by qualified professionals with a laser focus on excellence. Unnecessary personnel bloat and distractions like excessive travel must be eliminated.

Team-building initiatives and a strong leadership group within the team are essential to address internal conflicts. A united team is a winning team. Let’s foster a culture of camaraderie and purpose, where every player bleeds green.

We need a long-term plan to ensure consistent performance across all formats. This includes nurturing young talent through robust domestic cricket, providing them with a clear pathway to the international stage. The central contract system needs revision to incentivize participation in domestic matches, keeping our players grounded and contributing to the local ecosystem. National team players should have stricter limitations on international leagues. Their primary focus must be representing Pakistan with unwavering dedication.

The India loss is a searing scar etched into the soul of Pakistani cricket. The PCB, under accountable leadership, must enact swift and decisive measures. This isn’t about saving face; it’s about reclaiming Pakistan cricket’s lost glory and restoring the faith of millions. The time for excuses is over. The future of Pakistan cricket demands nothing less than a complete overhaul. Let the bat do the talking, reignite the passion that burns bright within this nation, and rewrite our cricketing legacy. Pakistan cricket deserves better. Let’s rise from the ashes, together.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.