Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $14.41 billion

KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to $14,414.6 million as of June 14, while the SBP reserves recorded as $9,134.7 million. The foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $31 million to $9,134.7 million during the week ended on June 14, a news release issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said. The SBP said that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $5,279.9 million. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on June 7, were $14,383.8 million, including $9,103.3 million by SBP and $5,280.5 million by commercial banks.