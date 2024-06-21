Muslim communities were beginning to realize the value of education in the 19th century, and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s strong push for Muslim education struck a chord with them. Generations after him are still motivated by his legacy, and Aligarh Muslim University is still a shining example of academic brilliance. The founding of institutions such as Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Quaid-e-Azam University strengthened Pakistan’s dedication to higher learning. His ideas revolutionized Muslim education, influencing the community’s destiny and leaving a long-lasting mark. Despite challenges, Pakistan has expanded access to education, with rising enrollment and innovative platforms. To succeed in a changing world, “Pakistan must foster critical thinking, innovation, and leadership, building on its strengths to create a more inclusive and dynamic education system.”