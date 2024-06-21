Friday, June 21, 2024
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” –Nelson Mandela

June 21, 2024
Muslim communities were beginning to realize the value of education in the 19th century, and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s strong push for Muslim education struck a chord with them. Generations after him are still motivated by his legacy, and Aligarh Muslim University is still a shining example of academic brilliance. The founding of institutions such as Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Quaid-e-Azam University strengthened Pakistan’s dedication to higher learning. His ideas revolutionized Muslim education, influencing the community’s destiny and leaving a long-lasting mark. Despite challenges, Pakistan has expanded access to education, with rising enrollment and innovative platforms. To succeed in a changing world, “Pakistan must foster critical thinking, innovation, and leadership, building on its strengths to create a more inclusive and dynamic education system.”

