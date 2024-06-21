PHDEC hosts multiple awareness sessions, orchard visits to boost cherry exports from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Cherry is one of the important temperate stone fruits from the Baluchistan. Being a high value fruit, cherry has the potential to earn foreign exchange. There is a huge demand for imported cherries in the Chinese market. China imports more than 200,000 tons of cherries annually, making it the world’s largest consumer of cherries.

Recently, Pakistan has reached a significant milestone by exporting its first shipment of fresh cherries to China. This achievement is a result of a phytosanitary agreement signed between China and Pakistan in 2022, which granted Pakistani fresh cherries access to the Chinese market. Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company recognising the cherries export potential in Chinese market conducted awareness sessions with progressive growers, arranged orchard and cold storage visits. Said awareness sessions and orchard visits were conducted in Ziarat and Kallat, the leading cherry producing districts of Balochistan.

On 13 Jun, 2024, PHDEC and DPP jointly visited orchards of multiple areas of Ziarat district. Visits were organised in Zindra, Chena and Pichi regions and surroundings of Ziarat city. Couple of awareness sessions with cherry growers were also organised in Zindra and Chena regions of district Ziarat. Mr Imtiaz Hussain, Deputy Director, Department of Plant Protection, provided a detailed overview on cherry orchard management with special emphases on insect/pest management (IPM) and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) on Chinese GACC (General Administration of Customs China) concerns particularly on SPS measures. He further explained about the major pests and soil born diseases of cherry plants and presented the possible solutions to control them.

On 14 Jun, 2024, same activity was repeated in the district of Kallat by visiting orchards of different regions of Kallat and organising an awareness session in Kallat city. Progressive growers of Kallat were also briefed about GAP, IPM and GACC concerns on SPS measures. Representative from PHDEC and DPP also visited a private cold storage in Quetta city to find out possible ways of cherry storage options in cold storage for export purposes.

Reprehensive from PHDEC concluded the awareness sessions in Ziarat and Kallat by extending a thank you note to the participants and provided a valuable context on PHDEC’s instrumental role in the horticulture sector and its expansive mandate. He emphasised that PHDEC’s commitment remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that bolster the cherry export from Balochistan.