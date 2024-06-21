Phil Salt steers England to eight-wicket win over West Indies

New York - played a scintillating unbeaten knock of 87 runs to steer England to a commanding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second Super Eights match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Chasing a challenging target of 181, Salt and Jonny Bairstow helped England achieve the target with 15 balls to spare. The defending champions got off to a fiery start courtesy of a 67-run opening stand between Salt and skipper Jos Buttler. Salt, the chief contributor, struck 40 off 24, while Buttler scored 25 off 22 before falling to Roston Chase in the eighth over.

Moeen Ali came out to bat but managed only 13 off 10 balls. Bairstow then joined Salt, and together they dismantled the West Indies bowling attack with an unbeaten 97-run partnership off just 44 balls. England needed 40 off the last five overs, but Salt shifted the game decisively in his team’s favor by scoring 30 runs off Romario Shepherd in the 16th over, including three sixes and three fours.

Salt finished his innings with an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls, featuring seven boundaries and five sixes. Bairstow, who scored the winning runs, amassed 48 off 26 balls, with five boundaries and two sixes.

After being invited to bat, West Indies’ opener Brandon King gave his side a decent start with a 23-run cameo off 13 balls, featuring three boundaries and one six. However, King retired hurt at 4.2 overs with 40 runs on board, bringing last match’s hero Nicholas Pooran to the crease.

Pooran joined Johnson Charles, who was playing at 13, and together they added 54 runs for the second wicket. England’s bowlers kept the scoring rate low, which prompted Charles to attack Moeen Ali, only to be caught by Harry Brook. Charles top-scored with a 34-ball 38, laced with four boundaries and one six.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell then smashed five sixes during his entertaining 17-ball knock of 36 runs before being dismissed by Liam Livingstone. Pooran fell to Jofra Archer in the next over after scoring 36 off 32 balls, featuring four boundaries and one six. Sherfane Rutherford added a quick 28 off 15 balls, helping West Indies post a total of 180-4 in their 20 overs. For England, Archer, Livingstone, Ali, and Adil Rashid each took one wicket.

Player of the match , while sharing his views during the post-match talk, said: “I’m glad to contribute to the win. It was tough with the spin in the middle, but Bairstow’s advice helped. I focused on sticking around and capitalizing later. Jonny was fantastic, taking the pressure off me with his calculated risks. Couldn’t be happier as a teammate.”

England Captain Jos Buttler, after his team’s tremendous triumph, said: “That was a really good performance. We executed well, bowled smartly to restrict a powerful batting lineup, and were calculative with the bat. The Bairstow-Salt partnership was excellent. Jonny took the game deep, and Salt’s explosive over turned the match. Archer’s late spell was crucial. Rashid’s variations were key. Bairstow’s innings was incredible. It’s important to learn from this win and move forward.”

West Indies Captain Rovman Powellsaid: “It’s hard to take a defeat after coming so close. We lacked discipline in our bowling. Credit to Salt; he always hurts us. We deviated from our plans to him. We need to evaluate and stay disciplined. Our destiny is in our hands; we need to keep playing good cricket.”

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND 181-2 (Salt 87, Bairstow 48*) beat

WEST INDIES 180-4 (Charles 38, Powell 36, Rashid 1-21) by eight wickets.