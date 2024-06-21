PIA launches post-Haj operation

LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully launched its post-Hajj operation to facilitate the pilgrims in their return to homeland. The inaugural flight of Air Blue, PK-471 from Jeddah, with 190 pilgrims on board landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday. The second flight, carrying 150 pilgrims, is scheduled to arrive at 7:00 pm today. Director Hajj Punjab, Muhammad Rizwan Sharif, and Deputy Director Hajj Lahore, Mujeeb Shah, alongside Civil Aviation officials, greeted the returning pilgrims, presenting them with bouquets in a warm reception. Pilgrims praised the Government of Pakistan for well-organized arrangements made during their Hajj journey.