PIA launches post-Haj operation

Staff Reporter
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully launched its post-Hajj  operation to facilitate the pilgrims in their return to homeland.  The inaugural flight of Air Blue, PK-471 from Jeddah, with 190 pilgrims on board  landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday. The second flight,  carrying 150 pilgrims, is scheduled to arrive at 7:00 pm today.  Director Hajj Punjab, Muhammad Rizwan Sharif, and Deputy Director Hajj  Lahore, Mujeeb Shah, alongside Civil Aviation officials, greeted the returning  pilgrims, presenting them with bouquets in a warm reception.  Pilgrims praised the Government of Pakistan for well-organized arrangements  made during their Hajj journey.

