PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the loss of precious lives of Hujjaj, including some from Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a statement, directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia to ensure provision of best possible medical care to the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims who were admitted in hospitals.

He talked to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhary Salik Hussain and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq in Makkah and directed them to make arrangements for shifting of the bodies of martyred Hajj pilgrims to Pakistan.

He also directed the relevant authorities to provide all the required facilities to the Hajj pilgrims. The prime minister prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to those martyred in the incident and courage to their families to bear the loss with patience.