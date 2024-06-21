PM Shehbaz assures Governor Kundi of assistance for welfare of KP people

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the country's overall political situation, notably the problems facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PM Shehbaz, on the occasion, assured that the federal government would provide every possible assistance and resource for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During their last meeting on May 30, the governor appreciated the premier for his government’s pro-business and investment policies which would lead to an enhanced investment in the country.