PML-N govt to resolve people’s problems, says Khawaja Asif

Agencies
June 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   Federal Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had given relief to the people in the past and now it will also resolve their problems. He said this while participating in the Budget 2024-25 debates here in Parliament House. Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including other opposition parties are neither serious in resolving people’s problems nor interested in economic development. In the past, the opposition leaders were supporting undemocratic forces; today they are claiming to promote democracy in the country, he added.

 The minister said today’s opposition was in last PTI government and they are responsible for the economic situation in the country nowadays.

He said that PTI was responsible for May 9 tragic incidents and it did not respect the national institutions.

Khawaja Asif said that he has spent his entire life fighting for democracy and was against dictatorship.

He asked where are the Rs 200 billion that PTI had to bring, apart from this, where are the one million jobs which the PTI had to create and one million houses it had to build for the people.

He said that PTI in the past borrowed record loans for KP province and added that during the PTI regime there were restrictions on the media and many journalists were banned.

The minister said that Pakistan’s nuclear program and assets are protected by the Pakistan army and the army is the guarantor of national defense.

He said the PTI wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) for not giving the loan to Pakistan because the PTI wanted the country to be bankrupted and it’s economy to collapse.

