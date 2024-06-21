Police detain 5 suspects for allegedly holding captive, torturing Iesco employee

Gujar khan - Gujar Khan police detained five suspects on Thursday for allegedly holding an Iesco employee captive and torturing him physically after the employee went to the place in response to an allegation of electricity theft.

Javed Bashir, a resident of Sohawa and an employee of the Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (Iesco) posted in the Sohawa sub-division, had filed a complaint with Gujar Khan police on Sunday.

The victim complained that he had visited a home in Jand Gujran village at the direction of Raja Usman, the Sub-divisional Officer (SDO), following a report of electricity theft. Bashir held that when he knocked on the door, a man known as Gulfam, began cursing at him, and pelted stones to make him leave.

He added that Gulfam and around a dozen other people with batons began beating him and carried him inside Gulfam’s farm, where he was subjected to threats with a firearm by a man known as Shan Qamar, while other individuals tormented him by stripping him naked, and beat him after tying with wires. Bashir continued, saying that the attackers shaved his head, eyebrows, and mustache while holding him captive for three hours.

On Thursday, suspects identified as Gulfam, Shan Qamar, Arbab, Imran Bani, and Irfan were arrested by Gujar Khan police after City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, took notice of the incident. The CPO maintained that individuals who take law into the their hands will face severe consequences, stressing that safeguarding institutions and citizens alike is of equal significance.