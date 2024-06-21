Poliovirus ‘detected’ in sewage samples of Karachi

KARACHI - The poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples from Karachi and Peshawar, sourced said on Thursday.

The sources further said, the poliovirus was detected in sewage samples of Karachi’s Kemari and Peshawar. Sources added, the samples were collected on June 3rd and 4th, and the results show the presence of wild poliovirus type 1, and vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 and 3.

So far this year, 185 samples from all four provinces have tested positive for polio, and 45 districts across the country have reported polio cases.

Pakistan has reported five polivirus cases in 2024 so far, while an infected kid passed away battling the crippling disease.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where the poliovirus, which causes paralysis and can be a life-threatening disease, is endemic.