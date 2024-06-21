PPP excuses unconditional support to PML-N on Budget

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has excused unconditional support to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government on Budget 2024-25.

According to sources, the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), did not yield any positive results as PPP did not assure the Prime Minister of their cooperation on the budget.

Sources said that the party has stuck to its previous stance on its demands.

The government had requested PPP’s support in passing the budget 2024-25, but PPP has demanded implementation of the written agreement on their demands before offering any support.

Sources said that the government has not provided a deadline on accepting PPP’s demands.

Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the former’s reservations over the budget 2024-25.

The prime minister urged all political parties to work together for the development and prosperity of the country and public welfare.

PM Shehbaz said that consultations were held with the People’s Party regarding the budget 2024-2025.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not attend the budget session on June 12, citing that the government did not consult the PPP during the preparation of the budget.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs acknowledged that the Pakistan People’s Party’s objections to the Budget 2024-25 are justified.

The PML-N Punjab president said admitted that there was a lack of consultation with the PPP on the budget but the party’s concerns would be addressed before the budget is passed.

“Their [PPP] concerns are valid, but it wasn’t like they weren’t consulted at all. Yes, there was some lack from our side. However, the budget isn’t finalised yet, we’re still taking proposals,” he added.

It is important to note here that Finance Minister Aurangzeb presented the Rs18.877 trillion relief-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The budget session started with a nearly two-hour delay after the PPP voiced reservations on the development allocations.