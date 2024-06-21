PPP tests govt on budget

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has put the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to test over the budget issue despite signals that it may not try to create hurdles in getting the budget passed by the parliament.

The PML-N has pledged to secure the support of its major coalition partner, the PPP, for the federal budget before the vote, despite existing disagreements over the document.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had presented the highly anticipated Rs18.877 trillion ($67.76 billion) federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in parliament this month.

This tax-heavy budget is crucial for Pakistan’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new financial assistance program.

The PPP, a key ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accused the government of ignoring its suggestions for the budget a day before its presentation.

Initially, the PPP announced a boycott of the budget session but eventually, a few of its leaders attended. The PPP criticized the government for proposing a tax-heavy budget without PPP’s input and highlighted disagreements over the distribution of development funds and projects related to Pakistan’s provinces. Despite not being part of the federal government, the PPP, which supported Sharif’s rise to power after the February national election, governs Sindh province. Sharif’s government requires PPP votes to pass the budget in parliament.

The government acknowledged the main issues between the PPP and PML-N stem from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for provinces.

PM Sharif’s coordinator, Rana Ihsan Afzal, confirmed the government’s readiness to address PPP’s reservations before the budget vote. “We are thoroughly engaging with them,” Afzal said.

The general debate on the budget started on June 20, with the vote expected on June 24.

In a related development, Chairman of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday met PM Sharif yesterday to discuss the budget differences. PM Sharif had invited Bilawal for the meeting.

Close aides said Bilawal assured the Prime Minister of his cooperation in approving the budget, despite expressing concerns about the government’s decision-making process and lack of seriousness in projects in Sindh.

This meeting at the Prime Minister’s House was attended by senior leaders from both parties, though it was delayed from its scheduled start time amid speculations.