Protest staged against murder of journalist

Peshawar - To condemn the brutal killing of journalist Khalil Gibran in Landi Kotal, members of the Khyber Union of Journalists held a protest demonstration in front of Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, demanding the government arrest the culprits involved in this inhuman act.

The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) President Nasir Hussain, Vice President Abdul Basir, General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, and Peshawar Press Club (PPC) General Secretary Irfan Musazai led the protest. A large number of working journalists from both print and electronic media participated in the demonstration, including former presidents M. Riaz, Syed Bokhar Shah Bacha, and Shamim Shahid.

The protesting journalists carried placards and banners with slogans condemning the killing of the tribal journalist and demanding justice.

They raised their voices against the targeted killing of journalists and criticized the government’s failure to protect media persons and bring the culprits to justice.

Addressing the protesters, KhUJ President Nasir Hussain, PPC General Secretary Irfan Musazai, President of Tribal Union of Journalists (TUJ) Qazi Fazlullah, Shamim Shahid, other Union of Journalists presidents, and senior journalist Mehmood Jan Babar said both the federal and provincial governments have failed to protect journalists. They noted that three journalists have been killed in the last two months, which is alarming. They urged the government to take its constitutional responsibility seriously and ensure the protection of journalists’ lives.

The protesting journalists demanded that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government form a Judicial Commission to thoroughly investigate the killing of journalists in the province, expose the culprits, and ensure they are punished in court.

The journalists warned that if their demand is not met within a week, they will be compelled to hold protest sit-ins in front of the Chief Minister’s House and the Governor’s House.