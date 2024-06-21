Public parks turn into centre of public festivities, recreational activities

Rawalpindi - Public parks have turned into center of public festivities and recreation activities due to Eid-ul-Azha and holidays from schools and colleges. On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi provided the best entertainment facilities to the public on the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, informed PHA spokesperson on Thursday.

The best precautions have also been taken to deal with any untoward accidental situation on the children’s swings and slides. Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi has ensured the best public entertainment facilities in Allama Iqbal Park Murree Road and Rawal Road Park during the Eid-ul-Azha vacations.

On the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, the people of Rawalpindi visited in a large numbers to public parks and enjoyed special arrangements, food stalls, swings and slides organized by the PHA.

Due to Eid-ul-Azha and holidays from schools and colleges, the parks of Rawalpindi have become the best recreation place for the citizens. All matters related to cleanliness and security of families organized by PHA are monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and safety measures have been taken to deal with any untoward situation. A large number of people from Rawalpindi city visited the public parks during Eid and the arrangements made by the PHA were specially appreciated.

Special security arrangements by PHA Rawalpindi were appreciated by families visiting the parks during Eid. Public parks have been given the status of family parks as per the special orders of Chief Minister Punjab. Children and elders visiting the parks said that they get bored sitting at home. It is good to go to relatives’ house to celebrate Eid, but Eid is only when they come to parks and take swings. Quality food stalls have also been organized by PHA in all major parks of Rawalpindi city and items are being sold at market rates.