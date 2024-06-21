Punjab imposes Section 144 to deal with doctors' protest

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 for a period of seven days to deal with an ongoing province-wide protest of doctors and paramedics.

According to a notification from the Punjab Home Department, there will be a complete ban on corner meetings, processions and rallies across Punjab following the imposition of Sec 144.

Similarly, holding a dharna [sit-in] or protesting and standing in the form of a group, including protests, will also be prohibited under the ban.

The Home Department says that the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in view of security threats, adding that orders have been issued to the administration of all districts to strictly implement the same.

Doctors from all over the province, including Lahore, stopped working in the OPDs [out-patient departments] in response to the arrest of doctors in Sahiwal.