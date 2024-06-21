Rain breaks long spell of extreme heat

LAHORE - The provincial capital on Thursday following a month long scorching heat spell,received rain with stormy winds at a speed of 95 km/h causing the mercury to drop to 5 degreesCelsius . The citizens of the provincial capital after days of unbearable heat and humidity, heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday after­noon as temperature turned moderate due to thundershowers.

The weather turned pleasant in Lahoreas scattered downpour continued to shower in different parts the city for almost three hours followed bycool breeze.

Since the dawn of Thursday morning dark graycloud had engulfed the city sky. The metdepartment through it’s weather forecast had predicted 50% chance of rain in the city of Lahore on Thursday. The prediction of the Meteorological department proved accurate as heavy rainwith strong wind started to shower around 1:00 am in different areas of the city .

Following the rain the air pollution of in the city also decreased significantly as the air quality index was recorded at 74. The Met office recorded 1 mm to 33 mm of rain in different parts of Lahore on Thursday. According to the data shared by Met office, Jail Road received 5.5mm, Lahore Air­port 33mm, Lakshmi Chowk7mm, upper Mall 14mm, Mughalpura SDO office 2mm, WASA Gulberg head of­fice 15mm, Tajpura SDO office 4mm, Nishtar Town Director office 11mm, ChowkNakhuda 2mm, PaniWalaTa­lab1mm, Farrukhabad2mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 1mm, Iqbal Town SDO office 3mm, Samanabad SDO office 1mm, Qurtabachowk 3 mmand Johar Town 7mm of rain.

The Director regional Meteorological Department Muhammad Aslam told The Nation that the current spell of rain is likely to continue till June 22.

Following the thundershowers in the city Deputy commissioner Lahore RafiaHaider visited different partsof the city to asses the post rain situation. Rafia checked the field presence of all concerned departments including WASA and reviewed the drainage system.

She assured that teams of assistant commissioners and MCL willremain vigilant across the city. Adding to this she affirmed that the safety and convenience of the citizens is the top priority of the district administration in this regard all departments have been directed to prepare an immediate response plan in case of heavy rain, she added.

She urged the citizens to highlightwater accumulationareas to district administration teams.