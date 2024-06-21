Rapist of deaf and dumb girl arrested: Pakpattan police

PAKPATTAN - As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, under the leadership of DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat, police station Sadar Pakpattan police arrested the accused who allegedly raped a 20-year-old deaf and dumb girl. According to the spokesperson of Pakpattan police, this incident took place in village of Allah Chak Bhila, in the jurisdiction of Sadar Pakpattan police station, where the accused named Usman allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old deaf-mute girl, when she was going to the fields, and escaped from the scene.

The DPO Pakpattan took notice of this sad incident and directed the Sadar Pakpattan Police to register a case and arrest the accused immediately. On the direction, the police registered a case, and arrested the accused, while using human intelligence, modern technology and search operation. The victim’s medical examination has also been done, further investigation into the incident is underway. The DPO Pakpattan Tariq reached the District Headquarters Hospital, met the victim girl and her family and assured for justice and legal assistance to the father of the victim girl. He also directed the investigation of the case to be conducted under the supervision of the woman SP Investigation Pakpattan Shahida Noreen. On the occasion, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that the Pakpattan Police is following the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar for the protection of women.

In this regard, virtual women police stations have also been established. He said that there are clear orders from Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab that the accused involved in crimes against women should be given strict punishment according to the law. He further said that Punjab Police is acting upon zero tolerance against sexual crimes with children and women such as harassment, torture and rape. He said that the accused will be strictly punished.