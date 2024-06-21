Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.60 against the previous day’s closing at Rs278.50. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs277.7 and Rs280.60, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 55 pasia to close at Rs298.77 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa and closed at Rs1.75, whereas a decrease of 48 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.07 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs354.55. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 2 and 3 paisa to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.26, respectively.