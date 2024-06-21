Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

S&P Global Market Intelligence foresees rapid expansion of generative AI software market by 2028 to $52.2b

PR
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad    -   As generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology pivots from research to the monetization and product launch stages, the software part of the generative AI market is now forecast to see significant expansion, reaching $52.2 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 58% f rom 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Published by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, the Generative AI Market Monitor report highlights an accelerated adoption rate of generative AI technologies across various sectors. This surge is attributed to advancements in AI models capable of generating new content , including text, images and code, leading to enhanced operational efficiencies and innovative applications in business processes. “Our thorough and granular market forecast for generative AI software demonstrates the huge potential of this general-purpose technology to transform processes and eventually industries.

DIG spends time with prisoners

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1718857348.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024