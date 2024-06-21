Secretary Emergency Services lauds rescue staff

LAHORE - Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the Rescue staff who sacrificed their Eid holidays to save the lives & properties of citizens of Punjab. The Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed the Secretary Emergency Services that Rescue 1122 responded to 30,317 emergencies in all Districts of Punjab during Eid holidays. These emergencies included 7,268 road traffic crashes with 60 deaths, 18,932 medical emergencies with 889 deaths, 711 crime incidents with 26 deaths, 666 fire emergencies including 35 forest fire emergencies, 564 delivery cases, 527 falls & slipping cases, 392 occupational injuries, 176 cases of electric shock, 57 burn cases, 27 drowning emergencies, 749 miscellaneous emergencies and 248 animal rescue operations were performed.

The Secretary, ESD was apprised that the highest number of emergencies took place in Lahore with 3939 emergencies, followed by Faisalabad with 2138 emergencies, Gujranwala with 1447 emergencies, Bahawalpur with 1321 emergencies, Multan with 1239 emergencies and lowest number of 288 emergencies in Jhelum.

During the video link meeting District Emergency Officer Lahore reported that during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays 139 fire emergencies were reported in provincial capital including 2 major incidents, one near the NAB office on Multan Road due to a cylinder explosion and another in the paper mill in Sunder Industrial Estate where stored materials spread over an acre caught fire. Swift rescue efforts contained both blazes after several hours of firefighting with backup support from the Disaster Response Team of Emergency Services Academy. DEO Murree briefed that rescuers responded to 20 forest fires during the Eid holidays, including major fires at Ghora Gali, New Murree and Khajut Expressway. After several hours of continuous firefighting, rescuers successfully extinguished and contained the fires. DEO Vehari reported that during the Eid holidays, two persons fell into a sewerage manhole walking near Ada Ghulam Hussain on Multan Road. Two others attempted to rescue them but also trapped and after emergency call to Rescue 1122, an extensive rescue operation was conducted and all four bodies were recovered. DEO Faisalabad said that a fire broke out in the first floor of a house due to the gas explosion in Mohalla Sharifpur Hastiana Road, 9 people were rescued, shifted to the hospital and the fire was controlled. DEO DG Khan, Mianwali, and Sheikhupura also reported about major traffic accidents in their districts in which 10 people were killed and 8 were injured. On this occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed grief at the loss of 889 deaths due to medical emergencies, 60 deaths due to road traffic crashes, 26 in crime incidents, 18 due to drowning, 13 due to electric shock, 10 due to fall/ slips, 4 in delivery cases and 28 due to miscellaneous emergencies during Eid holidays.