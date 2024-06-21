Friday, June 21, 2024
SEPCO chief hails staff for timely addressing complaints during Eid days

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR    -    The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Engr. Saeed Ahmed Dawach, has appreciated the entire SEPCO duty staff for ensuring electricity supply and quick redressal of complaints during Eid days. Talking to APP here on Thursday, he appreciated the commitment and dedication of SEPCO officials in an extreme heatwave and stated that the efforts of the officers and staff were certainly commendable. He said that the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company ensured smooth and uninterrupted power supply across the Sukkur and Larkana circles during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. It is pertinent to mention here that the SEPCO officers and line staff, under the supervision of Superintendent Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro, remained on duty to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the operational circles. The SEPCO focal person remained available at the central control room to personally monitor demand, supply, and continuity of power supply during the Eid holidays.

