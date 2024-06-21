South Africa announce T20I series at home against India

Cricket (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have officially announced the fixtures for India’s tour of in November 2024, which will feature four T20I matches.

India and have engaged in thrilling bilateral T20I series in recent years, with three of the last five series ending in draws and India clinching victory in the other two.

's last series win against India dates way back to 2015. However, beyond bilateral series, the Proteas triumphed over the Men in Blue in their latest encounter at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Sharing his excitement towards the series, Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said, "I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support of South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams.”

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, emphasized India’s strong cricketing relationship with .

"India and have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side.

“I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests," he stated.