Friday, June 21, 2024
Sports events organized in Tank during Eid-ul-Azha

June 21, 2024
Dera ismail khan   -   The District Sports Department, Tank, organized various sports events, including the ‘Aman Cricket Tournament’ in Jandola village, Babar Mala Khel tribal area, during Eid-ul-Azha.

Eighteen teams participated in the tournament, with the final match played between 04 Cricket Club Babar Mala Kheil and Laghar Mala Kheil Cricket Club, in which 04 Cricket Club emerged victorious. The Sports Department also organized a Kabadi event in the Sheikh Sultan area, involving local wrestlers. An intra-district Black Partridge Tournament was held in Garah Baloch, attracting Black Partridge owners from across the district. The events were well-attended and appreciated by the public, who hoped for more such competitions in the future.

