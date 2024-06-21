Thousands treated at Peshawar hospitals during Eid

Peshawar - During the three-day Eid al-Adha holiday, hospitals in Peshawar saw a significant influx of emergency patients. Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) reported treating thousands of patients, showcasing the dedication of their medical staff.

At Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), spokesperson Sajjad Khan reported that around 2,000 emergency patients were treated. Approximately 1,400 of these patients were admitted due to malnutrition, while 353 individuals sustained injuries from knives, commonly associated with the Eid animal sacrifices. Additionally, 12 patients were treated for road traffic accidents, and five individuals with gunshot wounds were brought to the emergency ward. The hospital had prepared thoroughly for the holiday rush, ensuring that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and the management team were on emergency duty. Minor injuries were treated promptly, and around 12 patients were admitted to various wards for further care. The hospital Director and Medical Director praised the staff for their excellent service during the holidays.

Similarly, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) also experienced a surge in patient numbers. According to spokesperson Muhammad Asim, thousands of patients sought medical attention during Eid. Over 1,000 patients complained of back problems, while more than 300 individuals were injured due to animal stabbings.

The hospital also treated around 200 patients injured in road traffic accidents and provided free dialysis to more than 100 patients. The maternity ward was particularly busy, with approximately 50 C-sections performed and over 100 babies born. Thousands of patients in gynecology and children’s emergencies were also attended to, and about 100 other operations were conducted. The hospital management commended the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and interpreters for their unwavering dedication. Administrative officers were present round the clock, and no patient complaints were reported during this period.

Both hospitals demonstrated remarkable efficiency and commitment, ensuring that all patients received the necessary medical attention during the Eid holidays.

Similarly, the Hayatabad Medical Complex provided medical treatment to 5,219 patients during the three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays, according to the hospital’s spokesperson.

Among the treated patients, 54 were for food poisoning and overeating, 0 for traffic accidents, six for gunshot wounds, and 91 for trauma cases. Additionally, 29 patients received ECG facilities, and 264 underwent operations across various departments.

The hospital administration ensured the presence of doctors, paramedics, nurses, and support staff, providing medicines without delay. Regular updates were received from the on-duty team to manage the increased patient load effectively.