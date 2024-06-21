Traditional budget is a threat to national sovereignty, says Farooq Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader described the federal budget for 2024-25 as a threat to national sovereignty and security.

Speaking at a session of the National Assembly on Friday, he criticised the incumbent government for coming up with "a traditional budget maintaining the status quo".

He mentioned that Pakistan had been facing the same crisis for 70 years and criticised the budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying it also perpetuated the status quo.

Sattar claimed that this budget provided relief to feudal lords while depriving the poor and middle class of incentives. He pointed out that only the salaried class was taxed while the world was moving towards tax-free regimes.

He highlighted the brain drain of skilled workers who are compelled to take odd and blue-collar jobs abroad.

The middle class, he said, faced multiple crises such as electricity, gas, and water shortages, yet they are burdened with high bills.