Treasury paints rosy picture of Punjab budget proposals

LAHORE - The debate on the Punjab budget for the upcoming fiscal year began in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday with the opposition leader calling the budget a “jugglery of words” and the treasury members painting a rosy picture of the budget estimates emphasizing pro-people initiatives of the new government.

The Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bachhar claimed that the budget was not a surplusas claimed by the finance minister but actually had a deficit of Rs 803 billion, and that the taxes on the public have been quietly expanded.

The opposition leader stated that the promises made in the budget do not seem to be fulfilled in reality. He alleged that the PML-N leaders were still fixated on their animosity towards the PTI founder and had not moved beyond the events of May 9.

Sheikh Imtiaz of Sunni Ittehad Council criticized the government for meagre allocations for the programs like Kisan card and solar tube wells. He stated that they were good initiatives, but the government’s sincerity to implement these was evident from the allocated budget.

The treasury members, on the other hand, stated that Maryam Nawaz’s government had presented an exemplary budgetwith several new initiatives aiming at welfare of the people. They also took the opportunity to censure the PTI members for making noise about the London flats while not accounting for the property acquired through sewing machines. They also mentioned that a 106-day protest at D-Chowk was sponsored by industrialists from Faisalabad.

A treasury member Shaukat Raja remarked that while the PTI leader would say “absolutely not,” one day, he would accept ambulances from the US the next day. He further stated that they make noise about the London flat but do not mention the property worth billions acquired through sewing machines, a reference to PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan. Other government members said that Maryam Nawaz had allocated budgets for every sector in a true sense.

Both opposition and government members including Junaid Afzal Sahi, Ahmed Saeed Qazi, Ashfa Riaz Fatyana, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Nasir Cheena, Rana Munawar Ghaus, Sajjad Warraich, Emmanuel Masih, Sheikh Imtiaz, and others highlighted issues in their constituencies. The budget debate will continue on Friday. The session was adjourned by the Panel of Chairpersons Ali Haider Gilani until 9 am on Friday.