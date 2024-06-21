Two killed, 3 injured in Kohat-Hangu road attack

Peshawar - Two people were killed and three others injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle near Pracha Banda on Kohat-Hangu Road.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when the vehicle was traveling along the Kohat-Hangu road. Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122’s medical teams swiftly arrived at the scene, provided initial medical aid to the injured, and transported them to DHQ Hospital Kohat.

At the hospital, doctors confirmed the deaths of Wajid Hussain and Noordad Khan, while the three other victims were in critical condition.

The authorities are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the attackers.