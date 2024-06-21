Friday, June 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, 3 injured in Kohat-Hangu road attack

APP
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Two people were killed and three others injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle near Pracha Banda on Kohat-Hangu Road.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when the vehicle was traveling along the Kohat-Hangu road. Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122’s medical teams swiftly arrived at the scene, provided initial medical aid to the injured, and transported them to DHQ Hospital Kohat.

At the hospital, doctors confirmed the deaths of Wajid Hussain and Noordad Khan, while the three other victims were in critical condition.

The authorities are investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1718946069.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024