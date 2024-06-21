Friday, June 21, 2024
Two sugarcane varieties developed by UAF hailed as landmark achievement

Agencies
June 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -  Two GM sugarcane varieties developed by University of Agriculture Fairlead (UAF), in addition to engineered traits of top-borer resistance and herbicide (glufosinate, Basta) tolerance, are carrying numerous superior traits like input-responsiveness, high

-number of millable canes, high sugar recovery and early maturing making it suitable for plantation in the months of April and May after harvesting wheat. It was stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Pro-Vice Chancellor and developer of GM sugarcane varieties Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.  In the last week, The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Pakistan under the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), in its 34th meeting chaired by the Director General of the EPA, Farzana Altaf Shah, approved two GM sugarcane varieties; herbicide (glufosinate)-tolerant (CABB-HTS) and insect (top borer)-resistant (CABB-IRS) developed by UAF.  Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the Director General EPA Farzana Altaf Shah, and many other scientists at the meeting congratulated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan (Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture, UAF) and his team for developing these varieties and considered it a landmark achievement in GM sector worldwide.

