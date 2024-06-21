Friday, June 21, 2024
Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad were more talented than us: Azhar Ali

June 21, 2024
KARACHI    -   Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali made a massive claim about Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad as he termed the duo more talented than the rest of the players. Ali, however, highlighted that their problem was they could not flourish in international cricket. “Umar Akmal and Ahmad Shehzad were more talented than the rest of us. They just could not flourish in international cricket like they should have, stated Ali on a local sports channel. He further blamed the then management for not handling them well. He maintained if Akmal and Shehzad had disciplinary issues then they should have been counselled. “A bit of the responsibility and blame lies on the management. Did they utilise methods through which Akmal and Shehzad could have gotten better? And if they believed that the two players had other issues then they should have been counselled,” he concluded.

