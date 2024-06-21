Friday, June 21, 2024
US, Pakistan have shared interest in combating threats to regional security: State Dept

Web Desk
12:14 PM | June 21, 2024
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security.

Briefing the media in Washington on Thursday, Matthew Miller said that we partner with Pakistan on security through our high-level counterterrorism dialogue, including several counterterrorism capacity building programs, and we support a series of U.S.-Pakistan military-to-military engagements.

State Department spokesperson said that we are in regular communication with the Pakistani leaders as a part of our partnership on counterterrorism issues, and we will continue to discuss regional security in detail, including through our annual counterterrorism dialogue and other bilateral consultations.

Replying to a question regarding US ties with Pakistan and India, Matthew Miller said: “We value our important relationships with both India and Pakistan. As we have said, we support direct discussions between India and Pakistan, but the pace, scope and character should be determined by those two countries, not by us.”

