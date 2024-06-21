Woman sexually assaulted on gunpoint in Gujar Khan

GUJAR KHAN - A young woman was sexually assaulted on gunpoint while her mother was also subjected to physical assault on Tuesday in the limits of Sohawa police station.

Based on the information provided, the case was filed by the victim’s brother, Mursleen Akhter, after he informed the police that his mother and younger sister were alone at home on Tuesday night while he was away in Chakwal. As he arrived home on Wednesday, he discovered that his sister and mother were receiving medical care in the emergency ward of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Sohawa. He mentioned that he was later informed by his mother about an intruder, Tahir Shah, who forcefully entered their home, armed with a pistol and a cleaver.

He said that Shah took her sister to a room of their house and attempted to sexually abuse her, mentioning that his mother and younger brother Yasim attempted to rescue his sister, but he resorted to threatening them with a firearm and ultimately inflicted serious injuries on his mother with a cleaver. The complainant mentioned their neighbors gathered after hearing their screams, causing Shah to flee. Mursleen revealed that his sister eventually confided in their mother about Shah’s repeated sexual abuse and the threat he made to the life of his brother if she ever spoke out to the authorities or their family. Following a thorough medical examination of the victims, Sohawa police have filed a case against the suspect on Thursday under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 376i, 324, and 452. When SHO Sohawa, Muhmmad Imran, was contacted, he said that the suspect could not be arrested so far and raids were being conducted to apprehend him.