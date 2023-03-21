Share:

AttoCK - Two persons died while five injured in two different accidents. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the dead and injured to different hospitals. In the first accident, a teenager Abdul Rafay died on the spot when hit by a train near Attock Railway Station. His dead body was shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock.

In the second accident, a speedy van collided with a roadside tree on Pindi Kohat Road resulting in instant death of the driver Sher Afzal while five persons on board Saeed, Yasir, Muhammad Shakil, Mazhar and Khalid Naveed received multiple injuries. The dead body of the driver and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Jand.