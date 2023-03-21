Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated over nineteen billion rupees for provision of free flour to poor people under Ramazan package.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Food, Fazal Elahi said about ninety two percent population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get benefit from the Ramazan package.

He said more than 247,000 metric tonnes of flour will be distributed among the deserving people during Ramazan. He said 7600 sale points will be established across the province for this purpose.