and reliable data on peo­ple with disabilities has always been a grey area in Pakistan. There are disparities between data presented by different national and international surveys. Ac­cording to the World Disabil­ity Report WHO, 15 percent of the world’s population is liv­ing with some form of disabil­ity. The national population censuses of 1998 and 2017 be­lieved that the prevalence of dis­abilities in Pakistan is 2.54 percent and 0.49 percent respectively. Nonetheless, the Pakistan Social & Living Standard Measurement (PSLM) survey of 2019-20 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reveals that every seventh per­son in Pakistan lives with some form of functional limitation.

If we take up WHO figures, 33 mil­lion people in Pakistan are living with some form of disability. The majority of them are somehow missing from na­tional data and also not visible in pub­lic places. Why is it so? Why are they missing from national counting? Who is responsible for finding them? Why is it important to count them? These are some pertinent questions that need our attention.

People with disabilities are living on the margins and face many challenges restricting their full participation and inclusion in society. They confront so­cial stigma, extreme discrimination, ex­clusion from social services (health, ed­ucation, social protection) and denial of employment opportunities, and in­accessibility of physical Infrastructure. In some instances, they are considered a curse from the Almighty. A human rights perspective of disabilities is gen­erally lacking in our society. resultantly, families of people with disabilities often hide them in their houses due to stigma and shame and they are not provided with opportunities of being reckoned as part of society. As a consequence, a huge chunk of the population missed out on the national population census and lives a life full of dependency in­stead of contributing to society.

The National Population Census is conducted by the Federal government under the legal cover of the General Statistics (Re-organization) Act, 2011. The national census is the most im­portant national activity as it provides the data for national planning and re­source allocation by national and pro­vincial governments. According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the seats in the National Assembly are allocat­ed to each Province and different seg­ments of the population on the basis of the population in accordance with the last census officially published. More­over, the National Finance Commission (NFC) decides the distribution of funds between the Federation and the Prov­inces based on the data of the latest national census. The quota for recruit­ment to federal positions and the con­stituencies for national and provincial assemblies are also decided based on the National Census.

In the past, national censuses have not taken care of marginalized segments of society, especially people with dis­abilities. The prevalence of disabilities has always been underreported. Due to the significant underrepresentation of the number of people with disabili­ties (0.48 percent in 2017) in the pop­ulation, they have not been recognized as a large group in society with specif­ic needs. Consequently, the government has not paid attention to the appropri­ate resource allocation to address the special needs of people with disabili­ties. Pakistan’s health, education, em­ployment and other systems are there­fore not accessible for children and people with disabilities. Hence, people with disabilities face extreme social ex­clusion in society.

The 7th population and Housing cen­sus of Pakistan is currently underway. This census is unique in many ways as it is digital, being repeated after a five-year gap from the previous census and it is disability inclusive. A comprehen­sive section on disability in the census questionnaire is included to collect data on people with disabilities and function­al limitations. The disability section is also part of the self-enumeration. PBS has been instrumental in consulting rel­evant stakeholders mainly Sightsav­ers (an international development or­ganisation working for disability rights) and Community Based Inclusive Devel­opment Network (CBIDN) of Pakistan (a network of organisations of people with disabilities in Pakistan) to finalise the questions on disability in the census questionnaire. Washington Group Short Questionnaire (WGSQ) - an international tool widely used for collecting disability data, were included in the census ques­tionnaire. WGSQ is unique as it identi­fies people with disabilities without us­ing the word “DISABILITY” to avoid the stigma attached to disabilities.

The efforts of PBS to include the WGSQ in census tools are commend­able. However, the task is not yet over. Inclusion of disability in the question­naire is critically important, however, that can only be effective if the mass­es are aware, and the questionnaire is appropriately administered. As the data collection for the census has al­ready been started, PBS needs to en­gage with key stakeholders, especial­ly print and electronic media to run a campaign to spread the word amongst the masses. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) should direct TV channels to air public ser­vices messages (PSMs) regarding the inclusion of people with disabilities in the data collection for the census. International development partners should come forward and play their part by developing and airing PSMs to raise public awareness using print, electronic and social media.

Pakistan is lagging behind on the im­plementation of the United Nations Convention on Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and Sustainable Development Goals, especially the prin­ciple of “Leave No One Behind”. If ac­complished successfully, this will be a turning point regarding equity and in­clusion for people with disabilities in Pakistan. It will pave the way for mak­ing progress on UNCRP and SDGs 3,4,5,8 & 10. Finding these missing 33 million people is important not only for people with disabilities but for the na­tion and country as a whole.

Itfaq Khaliq Khan

The writer is an international development expert and a disability rights activist. He can be reached at itfaq.pmac@gmail.com.