and reliable data on people with disabilities has always been a grey area in Pakistan. There are disparities between data presented by different national and international surveys. According to the World Disability Report WHO, 15 percent of the world’s population is living with some form of disability. The national population censuses of 1998 and 2017 believed that the prevalence of disabilities in Pakistan is 2.54 percent and 0.49 percent respectively. Nonetheless, the Pakistan Social & Living Standard Measurement (PSLM) survey of 2019-20 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reveals that every seventh person in Pakistan lives with some form of functional limitation.
If we take up WHO figures, 33 million people in Pakistan are living with some form of disability. The majority of them are somehow missing from national data and also not visible in public places. Why is it so? Why are they missing from national counting? Who is responsible for finding them? Why is it important to count them? These are some pertinent questions that need our attention.
People with disabilities are living on the margins and face many challenges restricting their full participation and inclusion in society. They confront social stigma, extreme discrimination, exclusion from social services (health, education, social protection) and denial of employment opportunities, and inaccessibility of physical Infrastructure. In some instances, they are considered a curse from the Almighty. A human rights perspective of disabilities is generally lacking in our society. resultantly, families of people with disabilities often hide them in their houses due to stigma and shame and they are not provided with opportunities of being reckoned as part of society. As a consequence, a huge chunk of the population missed out on the national population census and lives a life full of dependency instead of contributing to society.
The National Population Census is conducted by the Federal government under the legal cover of the General Statistics (Re-organization) Act, 2011. The national census is the most important national activity as it provides the data for national planning and resource allocation by national and provincial governments. According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the seats in the National Assembly are allocated to each Province and different segments of the population on the basis of the population in accordance with the last census officially published. Moreover, the National Finance Commission (NFC) decides the distribution of funds between the Federation and the Provinces based on the data of the latest national census. The quota for recruitment to federal positions and the constituencies for national and provincial assemblies are also decided based on the National Census.
In the past, national censuses have not taken care of marginalized segments of society, especially people with disabilities. The prevalence of disabilities has always been underreported. Due to the significant underrepresentation of the number of people with disabilities (0.48 percent in 2017) in the population, they have not been recognized as a large group in society with specific needs. Consequently, the government has not paid attention to the appropriate resource allocation to address the special needs of people with disabilities. Pakistan’s health, education, employment and other systems are therefore not accessible for children and people with disabilities. Hence, people with disabilities face extreme social exclusion in society.
The 7th population and Housing census of Pakistan is currently underway. This census is unique in many ways as it is digital, being repeated after a five-year gap from the previous census and it is disability inclusive. A comprehensive section on disability in the census questionnaire is included to collect data on people with disabilities and functional limitations. The disability section is also part of the self-enumeration. PBS has been instrumental in consulting relevant stakeholders mainly Sightsavers (an international development organisation working for disability rights) and Community Based Inclusive Development Network (CBIDN) of Pakistan (a network of organisations of people with disabilities in Pakistan) to finalise the questions on disability in the census questionnaire. Washington Group Short Questionnaire (WGSQ) - an international tool widely used for collecting disability data, were included in the census questionnaire. WGSQ is unique as it identifies people with disabilities without using the word “DISABILITY” to avoid the stigma attached to disabilities.
The efforts of PBS to include the WGSQ in census tools are commendable. However, the task is not yet over. Inclusion of disability in the questionnaire is critically important, however, that can only be effective if the masses are aware, and the questionnaire is appropriately administered. As the data collection for the census has already been started, PBS needs to engage with key stakeholders, especially print and electronic media to run a campaign to spread the word amongst the masses. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) should direct TV channels to air public services messages (PSMs) regarding the inclusion of people with disabilities in the data collection for the census. International development partners should come forward and play their part by developing and airing PSMs to raise public awareness using print, electronic and social media.
Pakistan is lagging behind on the implementation of the United Nations Convention on Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and Sustainable Development Goals, especially the principle of “Leave No One Behind”. If accomplished successfully, this will be a turning point regarding equity and inclusion for people with disabilities in Pakistan. It will pave the way for making progress on UNCRP and SDGs 3,4,5,8 & 10. Finding these missing 33 million people is important not only for people with disabilities but for the nation and country as a whole.
Itfaq Khaliq Khan
The writer is an international development expert and a disability rights activist. He can be reached at itfaq.pmac@gmail.com.