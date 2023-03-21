Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman has said that there was a need for modern education alongwith training in Pakistan. He expressed these thoughts while addressing the opening cere­mony of “Tarbiat” institute in Orangi Town, here, said a statement on Monday. Dr Syed Saif said that when a person starts a journey of knowledge, many difficulties are encountered. If rare people join this journey, the task becomes easier. It happens, many things are neglected to achieve the goal, hard work, high morale is re­quired to do any work.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Karachi University Dr Khalid Iraqi, Inter­national Scholar Dr Sher Shah, CEO Tabba Hospital Dr Aqeel, HOD Qatar Hospital Dr Riaz ul Hasan, CEO Tarbiat Institute Dr Shamoon and Dr Khalid were also present on this occasion. The administra­tor said that the establishment of this institute was a great idea and a lot of effort had to be put into its implementation. This organisa­tion will be taken as model in the professional world.

He said that in fact, Dr Shamoon himself seeing the idea present­ed by him in practice now, and today’s event is not less than any international event, the arrival of the VC of Karachi University is a very good act in this institute besides the arrival of Dr Sher Shah which is a good omen. He said, “I myself will work like a soldier for this institution, I congratulate Dr Shamoon and his family for their contribution as they have collected teachers like diamonds and gems for this institution.”

He said that education and training is the soul of man, many things are neglected to achieve the greater goal so that institutions continue to improve, people die but institutions remain.

The KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi said, “We need to get information to be­come better human beings, society should be built on basic knowl­edge, we have 35 thousand graduates in information technology in Pakistan annually whereas in India about 6,00,000 graduates study information technology,” adding, “We should try to use our talents for our youth, Quran teaches equality to man, we should give proper place to the weak, sick and forced people of our society, there is a need to train and develop positive thinking, parents and teachers should play an active role in developing children’s skills rather than a number game. Parents should encourage children, today’s pen has changed into iPad, we can stand with the world by using technology properly.”