QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Ab­dul Wali Kakar on Monday em­phasised the importance of the agriculture and livestock sec­tors in the economic develop­ment of Balochistan.

He expressed his commit­ment to fully support agribusi­nesses, particularly by develop­ing and strengthening the value chain in diverse sectors of the agri economy.

At a ceremony organised by Growth for Rural Advance­ment and Sustainable Progress (GRASP), the governor distribut­ed Matching Grants worth Rs260 million to uplift the business po­tential of 117 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including 26 women-led SMEs. The ben­eficiary SMEs are in ten districts across Balochistan. The grants, which ranged from Rs0.5 to 30 million, were awarded based on robust evaluation of the busi­ness plans shared by the SMEs.

The GRASP Project, which is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with Paki­stan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Food and Agricul­ture Organisation (FAO), was termed a game-changer for the economic development of rural areas in Balochistan by the gov­ernor. He appreciated the con­tribution of EU, PPAF, and ITC and encouraged relevant line departments of the provincial government to allocate more funds to promote SMEs ventur­ing in agri-businesses.

COO of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech, highlighted the organ­isation’s mission to serve under­served regions of the country and praised the GRASP Project for making a positive impact in the 10 districts of Balochistan where it is being implemented.

He added, “It is truly uplifting to witness the positive impact of this project on the most vulner­able areas, as it not only enables market growth but also gener­ates employment opportunities for the poorest communities. I am grateful to the European Union (EU) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) for their valuable in­vestment in the region, which has improved access to finance for agri-based SMEs and accelerated the trend of entrepreneurship in the less developed areas of the province. Their contribution is crucial in promoting economic development and improving the lives of the underprivileged.”