QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Monday emphasised the importance of the agriculture and livestock sectors in the economic development of Balochistan.
He expressed his commitment to fully support agribusinesses, particularly by developing and strengthening the value chain in diverse sectors of the agri economy.
At a ceremony organised by Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP), the governor distributed Matching Grants worth Rs260 million to uplift the business potential of 117 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including 26 women-led SMEs. The beneficiary SMEs are in ten districts across Balochistan. The grants, which ranged from Rs0.5 to 30 million, were awarded based on robust evaluation of the business plans shared by the SMEs.
The GRASP Project, which is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), was termed a game-changer for the economic development of rural areas in Balochistan by the governor. He appreciated the contribution of EU, PPAF, and ITC and encouraged relevant line departments of the provincial government to allocate more funds to promote SMEs venturing in agri-businesses.
COO of PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech, highlighted the organisation’s mission to serve underserved regions of the country and praised the GRASP Project for making a positive impact in the 10 districts of Balochistan where it is being implemented.
He added, “It is truly uplifting to witness the positive impact of this project on the most vulnerable areas, as it not only enables market growth but also generates employment opportunities for the poorest communities. I am grateful to the European Union (EU) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) for their valuable investment in the region, which has improved access to finance for agri-based SMEs and accelerated the trend of entrepreneurship in the less developed areas of the province. Their contribution is crucial in promoting economic development and improving the lives of the underprivileged.”