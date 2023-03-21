Share:

KARACHI - Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics of hatred was harming the country.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremo­ny of the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Center of Cardiovas­cular Disease project in Karachi, Bilawal also re­jected the Sindh by-election and local government election schedule.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they are not digesting the PPP’s mayor of Karachi but soon there will be a Jiyala mayor in Karachi. He said Pakistan is going through a political, economic and security crisis.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the part Imran Khan played in the destruction of Pakistan is a part of history now. Bilawal said the previous government of PTI had cheated on the budget of Punjab while in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pun­jab fraud was going on in the name of Health Card.

PPP Chairman Bilawal said at a young age, he created the world’s largest network for the treat­ment of heart diseases while PTI’s previous gov­ernment did not establish a hospital in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.