KARACHI - Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s politics of hatred was harming the country.
Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Center of Cardiovascular Disease project in Karachi, Bilawal also rejected the Sindh by-election and local government election schedule.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they are not digesting the PPP’s mayor of Karachi but soon there will be a Jiyala mayor in Karachi. He said Pakistan is going through a political, economic and security crisis.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the part Imran Khan played in the destruction of Pakistan is a part of history now. Bilawal said the previous government of PTI had cheated on the budget of Punjab while in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab fraud was going on in the name of Health Card.
PPP Chairman Bilawal said at a young age, he created the world’s largest network for the treatment of heart diseases while PTI’s previous government did not establish a hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.