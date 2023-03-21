Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Data Darbar in Lahore on Tuesday.

During the visit, he directed authorities to take necessary measures to open car parking of Data Darbar, which was closed since 2010.

He said verandas and original "hujraa" of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (R.A) will be decorated.

He lauded the agreement with Madina Foundation regarding expansion of verandas around the tomb.

Chief Minister said completion of project will increase the capacity of pilgrims from three thousands to five thousands.