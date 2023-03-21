Share:

ISLAMABAD - The commuters travelling to the hill stations of Murree, Galyat and Kashmir will continue to face problems in the upcoming summer season as the city managers failed to complete the Bhara Kahu Bypass project in the given timeframe. Sources informed that the contractor National Logistics Cell also refused to continue work in hurry and conveyed that all the security and safety protocols would be followed in letter and spirit now onwards. Recently, the project faced two consecutive incidents in one week that left city managers and contractor in hot waters but fortunately the directions to speed up work on site was given by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself in order to complete it according to his highly ambitious deadline.

A senior officer associated with the project explained that as per the present work routine being followed by the contractor, it will take at least six more months for completion. He said though the contractor did not convey anything in writing, the pace of work on site has been reduced visibly. However, when contacted, the Member Engineering CDA Syed Munawar Shah seemed optimistic for the early completion of this project and claimed that the project would most likely be ready in the first week of June 2023.

He said completion of only eight transoms on the elevated portion of the project left behind while their slabs have already been prepared by the NLC and the same will be launched once transoms will be completed. Replying to a question regarding launching of slabs, he said that earlier 4 slabs were being launched in a day while now contractor is launching 3 slabs in a day, which is not a very bad speed.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the successive management of the Capital Development Authority was highly optimistic to complete the Bhara Kahu bypass in March 2023 and it was planning its inauguration on 23rd March, Pakistan Day. This project was announced to be completed in four months by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while inaugurating Rawal Dam Interchange on 14th August 2022.

The work on the project was ongoing on full pace as the former Chairman CDA Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman Younis himself was overseeing its progress but a little delay in the completion accrued due to a court case in the Islamabad High Court, in which a section of the Quaid-i-Azam University’s faculty challenged the project. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) however, later, dismissed the petition of the faculty members. Following this, the CDA expedited the work at the QAU portion. The bypass project worth Rs6.5 billion starts from Malpur and also crosses from QAU land.

The 5.6 km-long road (including a 1km flyover) starts from Murree Road at Malpur and culminates on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop adjacent to Punjab Cash and Carry in Bhara Kahu from where the flyover begins till the end of the local bazaar towards Murree. This project will reduce traffic congestion and pollution and will also facilitate the tourists going towards Murree. roAD SettLeMent on 7th Avenue InterchAnge controverSy A picture remained in circulation on social media showing a portion of road settlement on newly completed 7th Avenue Interchange and it was claimed that the bridge portion is settled.

However, Member Engineering CDA refuted the claim and informed that it was not the bridge portion but a slip road which was settled due to consecutive rains in the last few days and the same will be re-carpeted by the contractor as the project is under defect liability period of one year.