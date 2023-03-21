QUETTA - Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has said the judiciary is trying to implement the constitution and everyone has to contribute for peace in the society.
Addressing the ceremony at the Supreme Court Quetta Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said the state held the significance as a mother. The country can only become stable and progress by [implementing] the rule of law.
The Chief Justice further said the judiciary was trying to implement the constitution. Truth and honesty should not be left behind, everyone has to contribute for peace and tranquility in the society. “Differences among everyone needs to be resolved. Protecting national institutions is also our job and if the law and the court are not respected, there will be chaos [in the country],” he added. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial further said everyone should walk together in the current situation and sacrifices have to be made for development [of the nation].
Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said, “We should shun our differences and think about the country.”
“May Allah guide us to give decisions according to the truth, law and the Constitution. A building is of no importance. The destiny of nations is determined not by judicial decisions, but by the leadership,” he pointed out.
“The people of Balochistan have a lot of potential. Balochistan could not make as much progress as it deserved. The responsibility for the lack of development in Balochistan cannot be placed on the state alone. Everyone has to play his role for the development of Balochistan,” he stressed.
“There should be supremacy of the law in the country. Your problems have to be brought before us. Sacrifices have to be made for development,” he added. “The situation of the country is in front of us. We should leave aside the differences and think for the country. A state is like the mother. It is the responsibility of the state to protect citizens,” he emphasised. “Our responsibility is to protect institutions according to the Constitution and law. The law and courts should be respected. There is bad discipline in the lower courts. If there is no respect for the law and court, chaos will spread,” he stated.
Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday visited the newly- constructed building of the Supreme Court Quetta Registry. Chief Justice was welcomed by the Supreme Court Judge Jamal Khan Mandokhil on his arrival. Honorable judges of the Balochistan High Court were also present on the occasion. On his arrival, the Chief Justice was presented a guard of honour by the police.