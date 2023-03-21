Share:

QUETTA - Chief Justice of Paki­stan Umar Ata Bandial has said the judiciary is trying to implement the constitution and every­one has to contribute for peace in the society.

Addressing the cere­mony at the Supreme Court Quetta Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said the state held the signif­icance as a mother. The country can only be­come stable and prog­ress by [implementing] the rule of law.

The Chief Justice fur­ther said the judicia­ry was trying to imple­ment the constitution. Truth and honesty should not be left be­hind, everyone has to contribute for peace and tranquility in the society. “Differences among everyone needs to be resolved. Protect­ing national institutions is also our job and if the law and the court are not re­spected, there will be cha­os [in the country],” he added. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial further said everyone should walk to­gether in the current sit­uation and sacrifices have to be made for develop­ment [of the nation].

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said, “We should shun our differences and think about the country.”

“May Allah guide us to give decisions according to the truth, law and the Constitution. A building is of no importance. The destiny of nations is de­termined not by judicial decisions, but by the lead­ership,” he pointed out.

“The people of Baloch­istan have a lot of poten­tial. Balochistan could not make as much progress as it deserved. The respon­sibility for the lack of de­velopment in Balochistan cannot be placed on the state alone. Everyone has to play his role for the development of Baloch­istan,” he stressed.

“There should be su­premacy of the law in the country. Your problems have to be brought before us. Sacrifices have to be made for development,” he added. “The situation of the country is in front of us. We should leave aside the differences and think for the country. A state is like the mother. It is the re­sponsibility of the state to protect citizens,” he em­phasised. “Our responsibil­ity is to protect institutions according to the Consti­tution and law. The law and courts should be re­spected. There is bad disci­pline in the lower courts. If there is no respect for the law and court, chaos will spread,” he stated.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandi­al on Monday visited the newly- constructed build­ing of the Supreme Court Quetta Registry. Chief Jus­tice was welcomed by the Supreme Court Judge Ja­mal Khan Mandokhil on his arrival. Honorable judges of the Balochistan High Court were also pres­ent on the occasion. On his arrival, the Chief Jus­tice was presented a guard of honour by the police.