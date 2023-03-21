Share:

For decades, Pakistan has been immersed in the fight against polio. We have had our allies, countless international organisations, NGOs and agencies contribute to our efforts to eradicate the disease and still, it re­mains to be a pipedream. There is something that the government is clearly missing out on and what is most unfortunate is that while we figure out exact­ly how to make our campaigns more effective, the lives of countless children could be altered forever. We need answers for why we are unable to elimi­nate polio as well as policy reviews that aim to bring about a change in our ap­proach towards fighting the disease.

Very recently, the French Development Agency (AFD), along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, visited the National Emergency Operations Cen­tre for Polio Eradication to assess the progress made over the course of the last few years. While they took a look at our Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), a five-month-old infant was diagnosed with the disease in the Bannu district of KP. This signaled the fact that while the total number of cases has gone sub­stantially, we are far from eliminating polio altogether. And what is more trou­blesome is the fact that it only takes one source to lead to a breakout.

The government of Pakistan has been fortunate enough to be on the receiv­ing end of all kinds of help from the international community when it comes to polio; millions of dollars have been funneled into the PEI, global partners have helped set up vaccination camps, provide free vaccines and donate equipment for surveillance. In fact, the AFD just announced that it would fill the funding gap of R$55 million for the polio programme but there is no way to be sure that these finances will be used appropriately.

The problem lies in the lack of transparency when it comes to the utilisation of spending, especially on drives like the anti-polio drives. Vaccination refus­als are also a problem that the government must overcome through awareness and ad campaigns that target rural areas where intolerance for polio workers is rampant. Polio teams themselves need to be given the security they need to travel to far-flung areas where they are perceived as a threat. But more than all of this, the government must reassess its approach toward the eradication cam­paign; objectives must be set, timelines must be created and transparency must be included in the process so that some measure of success can be achieved.