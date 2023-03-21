Share:

QUETTA - Com­missioner Naseerabad divi­sion Bashir Ahmed Banglazai alongwith Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Ayesha Zehri, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chhitra Khadim Hussain Kho­sa on Monday inspected the construction work of Chhitra Bridge which was destroyed by flash floods. Due to the absence of a bridge, the residents of this area are facing severe prob­lems, forcing people to take long distances and take alter­native routes. The AC said that the government has started the construction of a new bridge in order to resolve these prob­lems of the people soon.