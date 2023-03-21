QUETTA - Commissioner Naseerabad division Bashir Ahmed Banglazai alongwith Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ayesha Zehri, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chhitra Khadim Hussain Khosa on Monday inspected the construction work of Chhitra Bridge which was destroyed by flash floods. Due to the absence of a bridge, the residents of this area are facing severe problems, forcing people to take long distances and take alternative routes. The AC said that the government has started the construction of a new bridge in order to resolve these problems of the people soon.
Staff Reporter
March 21, 2023
