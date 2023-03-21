Share:

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed to establish sepa­rate desks at flour distribution points to facilitate those registered people who have not chipped CNICs for get­ting free flour bags. During her visit to various flour distribution points on Monday, she said that through up­dated system the eligibility of regis­tered people should be checked. She directed the staff of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to remain present at distribution centers for awareness and guidance of the peo­ple regarding new registration.

She flanked by Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar went to Kaleem Shaheed Park, Hockey Stadium, Model Bazaar Jhang Road and other points and interacted with the people especially women and in­quired about the arrangements and facilities for getting free flour bags. She directed the center staff to ar­range shady area for the people so that they could comfortably wait for their turn for getting flour. She said that lady police should also be deput­ed at the distribution centers in addi­tion to setting up additional counters to facilitate women in case of rush.

She said that divisional and district administration is actively working to facilitate the people at flour distribu­tion points up to maximum extent.

Deputy Commissioner informed about the arrangements and said that 44 points were established across the district including five major cen­ters in the city area. He informed that new center is being established at Iqbal Stadium to facilitate the people of this area. Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair and others were also present on the occasion.