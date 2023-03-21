Share:

Jaffar Brothers, Meezan Bank, AMT and Netsol qualified for the semifinals of the Corporate Challenge Cup.

Jaffar Brothers defeated Netsol by 10 runs in the first match played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Jaffer Brothers scored 203 runs for the loss of five wickets while playing first. Mubashir Iqbal played a brilliant innings of 106 runs and remained unbeaten, Mohammad Faisal dismissed two players. In pursuit of the desired target, the Netsol team scored 193 runs. Mohammad Shoaib scored 61 runs, Mohammad Shahzad dismissed two players. Mubashir Iqbal was awarded the best player of the match for his outstanding performance.

In the second match played, Meezan Bank defeated AMT by 24 runs. Meezan Bank scored 174 runs for the loss of 9 wickets while playing first. Qaiser Naveed scored 44 runs, Mohammad Ammar dismissed three players. AMT was limited to 150 runs in pursuit of the demand target. Ali Butt played a brilliant innings of 61 runs, Qaiser Naveed dismissed three players. Qaiser Naveed was adjudged the best player of the match for his all-round performance.

In the first match played at the Race Course Cricket Ground, FBR defeated Descon by 6 wickets. Descon scored 251 runs for the loss of three wickets while playing first. Rana Tahir played a brilliant innings of 117 runs and remained not out, Syed Mujahid played a brilliant innings of 80 runs off 33 balls. Adnan Jaffer dismissed two players. FBR achieved the desired target at the loss of four wickets. Shafiq Ahmed played a brilliant innings of 103 runs, Syed Tauseef Shah dismissed two players. Shafiq Ahmed was given the man of the match award for playing the match winning innings.

In the second match, Descon defeated Servis by 72 runs. Descon scored 201 runs for the loss of two wickets while playing first. Rana Tahir once again played an unbeaten innings of 113 runs, while Zaman Mansoor and Daniyal Ali took one wicket each. In pursuit of the desired target, the Servis team managed to score 129 runs. Zaman Mansoor scored 46 runs, Umair Shaukat took three wickets. Rana Tahir was adjudged the best player of the match for his outstanding performance. The semi-finals of the Corporate Challenge Cup will be played next week.